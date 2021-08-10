DeGate Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. DeGate has a market cap of $24.51 million and $487.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeGate has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00158641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00147311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.98 or 0.99384736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00813344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars.

