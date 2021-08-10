DeltaChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00333406 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.99 or 0.00963970 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

