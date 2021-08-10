Dent Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Dent has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $329.88 million and approximately $48.66 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00848612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00107658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041450 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

