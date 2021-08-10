DePay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55,869.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, DePay has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $55,869.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00162991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00148679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,627.34 or 0.99822493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.28 or 0.00827601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

