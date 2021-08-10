DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Hits $120.50 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00010127 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $120.50 million and approximately $250,334.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 100.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00158485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00146478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,487.35 or 0.99753998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 130,579.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00815157 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.