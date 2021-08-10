Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,764 ($49.18) and last traded at GBX 3,711 ($48.48), with a volume of 114056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,753 ($49.03).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

Get Derwent London alerts:

DLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,434.67 ($44.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,512.36. The company has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -53.55.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.