Desjardins Increases Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$22.50

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMMPF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$16.49 during trading on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.