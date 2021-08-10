Desjardins Raises IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to C$16.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

OTCMKTS IBIBF traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

