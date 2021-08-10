Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.50. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.