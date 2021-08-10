Dether (DTH) Achieves Market Cap of $775,042.05

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Dether coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $775,042.05 and $39,301.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00861505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00107869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041319 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.