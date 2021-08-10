Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 116

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 259 ($3.38).

RR traded down GBX 3.34 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 109.08 ($1.43). 34,179,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The firm has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.38. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80).

In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 11,532 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

