Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DWNI. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

FRA:DWNI remained flat at $€52.84 ($62.16) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,778 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

