dForce Price Up 37% Over Last Week (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded up 37% against the US dollar. dForce has a market cap of $23.06 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00852428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00107732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00041666 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.