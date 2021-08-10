DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

DHT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,258. The company has a market capitalization of $929.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.23. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DHT by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in DHT by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

