Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Raised by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Diageo worth $95,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

