Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.56.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

