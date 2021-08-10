Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRNA. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

DRNA traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. 2,116,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

