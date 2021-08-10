DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Tops $24.20 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $61,382.26 or 1.36325368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $24.20 million and approximately $815,684.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00045483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00163165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.41 or 0.99986920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00816527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 394 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

