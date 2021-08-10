Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Trading 12% Higher

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI)’s stock price traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

