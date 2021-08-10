Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $979,010.15 and approximately $10.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.27 or 0.00584855 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

