Digitalcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $274,083.86 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,502.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.74 or 0.06897979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.69 or 0.01280560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00358639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00128303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.66 or 0.00581635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00342783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00285331 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,654,436 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

