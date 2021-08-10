DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Major Shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. Sells 206,945 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 3,264,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $63.48.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.