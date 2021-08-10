Digiwage Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $44,938.21 and $15.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

