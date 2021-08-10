Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Sells $51,303.00 in Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 346,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.11.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.