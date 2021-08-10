Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Sells $51,303.00 in Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 346,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.