DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report sales of $71.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. DMC Global posted sales of $55.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $268.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $269.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $386.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.44 million, a P/E ratio of 303.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

