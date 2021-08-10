Dock Achieves Market Cap of $53.27 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Dock has a total market cap of $53.27 million and $8.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0771 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00091885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00872677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00109406 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.