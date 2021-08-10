Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.07

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

DPUKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

