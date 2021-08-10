Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,489 shares of company stock valued at $44,248,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $527.91. 2,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,060. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.27. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.88.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

