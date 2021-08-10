DomRaider Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DomRaider has a market cap of $440,811.98 and $2,466.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.09 or 0.00840876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00107041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041725 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DRT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.