DopeCoin Trading Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $371,331.45 and $24,484.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.00363262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000659 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

