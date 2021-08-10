Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.56-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.263-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.560-$4.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 75,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,730. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

