Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. 406,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

