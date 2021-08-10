Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 21,764 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.83. The company had a trading volume of 210,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

