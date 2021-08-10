Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 9,969 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Ingersoll Rand worth $46,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. 49,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.35.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

