Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 246,999 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $47,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of F traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,454,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

