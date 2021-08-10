Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 2.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Illumina worth $152,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $506.38. 13,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,854. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

