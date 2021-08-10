Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $128,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.10. 70,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,541. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $221.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.