Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $46,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after purchasing an additional 364,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,775. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.