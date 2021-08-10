Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.91% of Nordstrom worth $53,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,893,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. 141,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.