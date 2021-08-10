Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.44% of The AES worth $76,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 160,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,161. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.