Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Zimmer Biomet worth $75,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 56,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

