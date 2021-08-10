Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $51.40 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $51,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.34. 9,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

