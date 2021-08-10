Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $51.61 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $51,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.49. 6,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,541. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $175.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

