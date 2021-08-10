Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $72.02 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $72,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.05. The company had a trading volume of 72,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.16 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.16. The stock has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

