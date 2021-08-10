Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $75.65 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,605 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Elanco Animal Health worth $75,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,231,000 after purchasing an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after buying an additional 1,287,355 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,276,000 after buying an additional 374,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 350,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,740. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

