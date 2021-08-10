Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $91.25 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Delta Air Lines worth $91,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after buying an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,189,000 after buying an additional 829,564 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. 467,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,562,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

