Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $58,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after buying an additional 495,391 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after buying an additional 193,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after buying an additional 570,128 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. 255,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,484. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

