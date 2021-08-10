Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $96,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $57.61. 154,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.