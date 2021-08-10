Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 10,628 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Constellation Brands worth $88,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.99. 28,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

