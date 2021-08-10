Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 11,172 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $46,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

UBER traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

